Kabra Commercial standalone net profit declines 31.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.39% to Rs 2.38 croreNet profit of Kabra Commercial declined 31.94% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.39% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.383.19 -25 OPM %-10.0825.08 -PBDT0.681.04 -35 PBT0.671.03 -35 NP0.490.72 -32
