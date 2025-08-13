Avro India standalone net profit rises 59.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.61% to Rs 21.67 croreNet profit of Avro India rose 59.09% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.61% to Rs 21.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21.6716.72 30 OPM %5.917.18 -PBDT2.461.42 73 PBT1.430.69 107 NP1.050.66 59
