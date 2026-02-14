Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian Hotels (East) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.63 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Asian Hotels (East) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.63 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

Sales rise 13.46% to Rs 36.93 crore

Net loss of Asian Hotels (East) reported to Rs 52.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.46% to Rs 36.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales36.9332.55 13 OPM %37.6433.24 -PBDT13.958.68 61 PBT12.757.70 66 NP-52.634.83 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

