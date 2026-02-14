Rampur Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 48.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 77.46% to Rs 12.28 crore

Net profit of Rampur Fertilizers declined 48.48% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 77.46% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.286.927.3322.540.841.590.641.350.681.32

