Rampur Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 48.48% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 77.46% to Rs 12.28 croreNet profit of Rampur Fertilizers declined 48.48% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 77.46% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.286.92 77 OPM %7.3322.54 -PBDT0.841.59 -47 PBT0.641.35 -53 NP0.681.32 -48
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:37 AM IST