GB Global consolidated net profit declines 93.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.65% to Rs 24.79 crore

Net profit of GB Global declined 93.21% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 60.65% to Rs 24.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

