Ace Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 40.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ace Software Exports rose 40.32% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 118.65% to Rs 14.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14.896.8111.7522.322.061.941.741.801.741.24

