GMR Airports consolidated net profit declines 54.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 50.53% to Rs 3994.03 croreNet profit of GMR Airports declined 54.33% to Rs 121.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 266.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.53% to Rs 3994.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2653.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3994.032653.24 51 OPM %42.5837.38 -PBDT893.40316.42 182 PBT428.81-162.32 LP NP121.83266.79 -54
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:37 AM IST