GMR Airports consolidated net profit declines 54.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of GMR Airports declined 54.33% to Rs 121.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 266.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.53% to Rs 3994.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2653.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3994.032653.2442.5837.38893.40316.42428.81-162.32121.83266.79

