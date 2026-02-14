Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Airports consolidated net profit declines 54.33% in the December 2025 quarter

GMR Airports consolidated net profit declines 54.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

Sales rise 50.53% to Rs 3994.03 crore

Net profit of GMR Airports declined 54.33% to Rs 121.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 266.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.53% to Rs 3994.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2653.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3994.032653.24 51 OPM %42.5837.38 -PBDT893.40316.42 182 PBT428.81-162.32 LP NP121.83266.79 -54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rampur Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 48.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Rampur Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 48.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Ace Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 40.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Ace Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 40.32% in the December 2025 quarter

R K Swamy consolidated net profit declines 24.24% in the December 2025 quarter

R K Swamy consolidated net profit declines 24.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 48.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 48.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today