Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 21.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.46% to Rs 2265.01 crore

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare declined 21.85% to Rs 193.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 247.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 2265.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1928.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2265.011928.2622.3219.45431.73352.92311.59255.59193.73247.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News