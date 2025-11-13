Asian Hotels (West) consolidated net profit rises 35.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.40% to Rs 113.78 croreNet profit of Asian Hotels (West) rose 35.16% to Rs 24.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.40% to Rs 113.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales113.7896.10 18 OPM %48.5339.37 -PBDT44.1421.94 101 PBT32.1513.12 145 NP24.4118.06 35
