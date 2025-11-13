P N Gadgil Jewellers consolidated net profit rises 127.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.81% to Rs 2177.62 croreNet profit of P N Gadgil Jewellers rose 127.12% to Rs 79.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 2177.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2001.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2177.622001.31 9 OPM %4.922.70 -PBDT123.1052.99 132 PBT109.1545.83 138 NP79.3134.92 127
