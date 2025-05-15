Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian markets remain subdued, China benchmark low 0.68%

Asian markets remain subdued, China benchmark low 0.68%

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Sentiment in Asian markets remains subdued as markets digested the latest actions on the trade tariff front. A mood of caution prevailed as markets waited for further developments in trade negotiations as well as progress in the Iran nuclear deal.

China's Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.68 percent to finish trading at 3,380.82. The day's trading ranged between 3,402.87 and 3,378.02. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.6 percent lower at 10,186.45.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex settles 1,200 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,050; auto shares gear up

Sensex settles 1,200 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,050; auto shares gear up

Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 75.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 75.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Fortis Malar Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 99.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Fortis Malar Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 99.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 18.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 18.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon