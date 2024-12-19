Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Paints slides after two senior executives resign

Asian Paints slides after two senior executives resign

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Asian Paints declined 2.12% to Rs 2296 following resignation of two senior management executives, Shyam Swamy and Vishu Goel.

Vishu Goel, associate vice president, retail sales, commercial & marketing and Shyam Swamy, vice president, home improvement, dor, services & retailing has resigned from the services of the company.

The companys board has approved the appointment of Ashish Rae, currently associate vice president - project sales as associate vice president - retail sales, marketing & commercial with effect from 2nd January 2025.

Furthermore, Gagandeep Singh Kalsi, associate vice president - strategy, business development will also handle Dor and Services with effect from 23rd December 2024.

 

Asian Paints is India's leading paint company and ranked among the top eight decorative coatings companies in the world. Asian Paints is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and distribution of paints, coatings, products related to home dor, bath fittings and providing related services.

The company reported 42.37% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 694.64 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1,205.42 crore reported in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,003.02 crore in Q2 FY25, down 5.31% from Rs 8,451.93 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

market

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex sheds 964pts, Nifty ends at 24,951; Banking, IT shares dip

BJP MP Sarangi

Parliament LIVE: BJP to file case against Rahul Gandhi after MPs Sarangi and Rajput allege injury

Beast Games

Beast Games: Everything you need to know about Mr Beast's Reality Show

Highway, Road

Road InvIT AUM to rise 68% to Rs 3.2 trillion by Mar 2026: CRISIL Ratings

IPO

Laxmi India Finance files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon