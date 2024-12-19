Business Standard
Veefin Group completes fund raise of Rs 136 cr for its expansion

Veefin Group completes fund raise of Rs 136 cr for its expansion

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
The Veefin Group of Companies, a leading technology partner for banks, financial institutions, and corporates in providing working capital solutions, has successfully completed an Rs 136 crore (~16 million USD) funding round. The fund, raised from capital market investors, will be primarily focused on fostering growth, scaling its products, and expanding its footprint.

The Group also announced that it is set to raise a further Rs 155 crore (~18 million USD) in its next funding round in FY25. This round will be a catalyst to fast-track the growth of Veefin's innovative product portfolio, positioning the company as the working capital technology platform of choice, and a trusted partner for clients. It will also drive faster business expansion across its recently acquired companies: Regime Tax Solutions (Tax Genie), Epikinidifi (ezee.ai), Nityo Infotech (India arm), & Singapore-based Walnut.AI.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

