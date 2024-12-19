Veefin Group completes fund raise of Rs 136 cr for its expansion

The Group also announced that it is set to raise a further Rs 155 crore (~18 million USD) in its next funding round in FY25. This round will be a catalyst to fast-track the growth of Veefin's innovative product portfolio, positioning the company as the working capital technology platform of choice, and a trusted partner for clients. It will also drive faster business expansion across its recently acquired companies: Regime Tax Solutions (Tax Genie), Epikinidifi (ezee.ai), Nityo Infotech (India arm), & Singapore-based Walnut.AI.
