Asian shares mixed, China benchmark end up 0.23%

The dollar remained under pressure ahead of the European Central Bank's rate decision later in the day and amid bets the Federal Reserve will deliver two quarter-point cuts by year-end, in October and December. Gold was little changed while oil edged up slightly on dollar weakness.
Chinese markets eked out modest gains, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump described Chinese President Xi Jinping as "extremely hard" to strike a deal with.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.23 percent to 3,384.10 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.07 percent to close at 23,906.97.
