Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Multi Commodity Exchange of India jumps 10% in seven days

Multi Commodity Exchange of India jumps 10% in seven days

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Multi Commodity Exchange of India rallied 2.63% to Rs 7,060.95, extending gains for the seventh consecutive trading session.

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India surged 9.95% in seven trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 6421.75 on 27 May 2025.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 7,097.95 today. The counter has soared 121.74% from its 52-week low of Rs 3,184.40 hit on 5 June 2024.

On the BSE, 0.39 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 0.23 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 12.7% as against the Sensex's 0.83% rise.

 

The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 50.13% as against a 10.5% rise in Sensex.

Also Read

Amid policy movements on India's lofty shipbuilding targets, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (ShipMin) on Friday deliberated with coastal states during the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting on the possibility of est

Cochin Shipyard soars 13% on heavy volumes; zooms 100% from February low

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex off highs on F&O expiry; MCX Silver hits record high

Upcoming IPO

Jainik Power and Cables IPO opens on June 10: Here's all you need to know

power, electricity, power grid

PowerGrid stock gains 2% after acquiring MEL Power Transmission for ₹8.5 cr

energy drink, cafinated drink, teenagers, gaming, mental health

Caffeinated energy drinks: Do they give you wings, or just weigh you down?

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 101.55% as against Sensex's 9.53% increase.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 74.755. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 5,968.42, 5,716.38, and 5,861.02, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is Indias first listed, national-level, electronic exchange and Indias leading commodity derivatives exchange, which offers the benefits of fair price discovery and price risk management to the Indian commodity market ecosystem.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 54.2% to Rs 135.46 crore on a 60.8% rise in net sales to Rs 291.33 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Intellect Design bags major deal for its digital engagement platform from large South African Bank

Intellect Design bags major deal for its digital engagement platform from large South African Bank

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Benchmarks trade with decent gains; PSU bank shares drop

Benchmarks trade with decent gains; PSU bank shares drop

PM Modi chairs first union ministers' meet after Operation Sindoor

PM Modi chairs first union ministers' meet after Operation Sindoor

Newgen Software gains after securing $2.5 million international order for digital solutions

Newgen Software gains after securing $2.5 million international order for digital solutions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon