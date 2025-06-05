Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Intellect Design bags major deal for its digital engagement platform from large South African Bank

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Intellect Design Arena said that it has secured a large deal from a leading South African Bank for nine-country rollout of eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (DEP).

eMACH.ai DEP will be deployed as a single instance in South Africa, seamlessly serving the banks entities across 6 countries on cloud and 3 on-premise to satisfy local data residency requirements. This comprehensive platform will cater to both corporate and retail customers, providing a unified and enhanced customer experience.

Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Consumer Banking, said: The engagement with the bank is a testament to the robust capabilities of our eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform.

 

Intellect has successfully provided a highly personalised experience to global banks with multi-country implementations. We are confident that yet again, DEP will significantly enhance the bank's digital initiatives, empowering them to deliver exceptional value to their customers across multiple regions.

Intellect Design Arena has a comprehensive portfolio of products across global consumer banking, central banking, risk & treasury management, global transaction banking, and insurance and is engaged in the business of software development.

The company reported an 85.45% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 135.32 crore in Q4 FY25, supported by an 18.69% increase in total income to Rs 748.55 crore.

The scrip shed 0.79% to currently trade at Rs 1184.80 on the BSE.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Benchmarks trade with decent gains; PSU bank shares drop

PM Modi chairs first union ministers' meet after Operation Sindoor

Newgen Software gains after securing $2.5 million international order for digital solutions

Indices may see a dull start

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

