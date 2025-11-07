Friday, November 07, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian stocks decline, China benchmark down 0.25%

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Asian stocks declined on Friday as U.S. private-sector job reports signaled weakness in the country's labor market and customs data showed Chinese exports unexpectedly fell in October after months of frontloading U.S. orders to beat President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Traders also weighed cautious comments from Federal Reserve officials expressing hesitation about continuing with further interest rate cuts.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.25 percent at 3,997.56 amid mixed catalysts.

Markets showed little reaction to official data that showed China's exports contracted in October, hit by a 25 percent drop in shipments to the United States.

Data showed exports fell 1.1 percent year-on-year last month, marking the first drop in shipments since February following an 8.3 percent increase in September.

 

Imports rose 1 percent last month from the year before, compared with 7.4 percent growth in September.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.92 percent to 26,241.83 on concerns about stretched tech valuations.

INR pares intraday loses to edge lower

Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 28.33% in the September 2025 quarter

GTN Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Skipper consolidated net profit rises 12.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 24.07% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

