Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 24.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.41% to Rs 4814.03 croreNet profit of Uno Minda rose 24.07% to Rs 303.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 245.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 4814.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4244.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4814.034244.79 13 OPM %11.4611.36 -PBDT582.67486.93 20 PBT409.25336.07 22 NP303.99245.01 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content