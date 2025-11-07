Skipper consolidated net profit rises 12.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 1261.79 croreNet profit of Skipper rose 12.45% to Rs 37.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 1261.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1109.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1261.791109.74 14 OPM %10.3610.04 -PBDT81.3459.36 37 PBT62.3344.44 40 NP37.0332.93 12
