Friday, November 07, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTN Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

GTN Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 2.07 crore

Net Loss of GTN Textiles reported to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.070 0 OPM %-15.460 -PBDT-0.390 0 PBT-0.390 0 NP-2.30-3.56 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Skipper consolidated net profit rises 12.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Skipper consolidated net profit rises 12.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 24.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 24.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 8.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 8.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Marsons consolidated net profit rises 23.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Marsons consolidated net profit rises 23.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 4.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 4.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon