Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 28.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.73% to Rs 101.60 croreNet profit of Khadim India declined 28.33% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.73% to Rs 101.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales101.60160.58 -37 OPM %13.5612.01 -PBDT8.9513.55 -34 PBT2.253.18 -29 NP1.672.33 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content