Sales rise 66.16% to Rs 18.56 croreNet Loss of Asian Tea & Exports reported to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.16% to Rs 18.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 92.96% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.07% to Rs 41.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content