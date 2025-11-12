Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HCP Plastene Bulkpack consolidated net profit rises 164.00% in the September 2025 quarter

HCP Plastene Bulkpack consolidated net profit rises 164.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales rise 68.86% to Rs 197.70 crore

Net profit of HCP Plastene Bulkpack rose 164.00% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 68.86% to Rs 197.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales197.70117.08 69 OPM %5.706.41 -PBDT8.674.65 86 PBT6.842.95 132 NP3.961.50 164

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

