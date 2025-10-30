Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp approves acquisition of further 4.11% stake in Welspun Specialty Solutions

Welspun Corp approves acquisition of further 4.11% stake in Welspun Specialty Solutions

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

At board meeting held on 30 October 2025

The board of Welspun Corp at its meeting held on 30 October 2025 has approved the acquisition of 2,72,39,744 equity shares (4.11% equity stake) of Welspun Specialty Solutions, subsidiary company, from the Promoter Group at the market price subject to compliance of applicable laws.

Upon completion of this acquisition, the Company's equity holding in Welspun Specialty Solutions will increase from 51.06% to 55.17%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

