Sales rise 18.86% to Rs 77.89 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 62.59% to Rs 10.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.38% to Rs 295.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 294.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Aspinwall & Company rose 273.51% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.86% to Rs 77.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.