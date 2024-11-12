Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit rises 324.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.87% to Rs 74.00 croreNet profit of Aspinwall & Company rose 324.72% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 74.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales74.0059.26 25 OPM %6.314.49 -PBDT5.102.16 136 PBT3.830.97 295 NP3.780.89 325
