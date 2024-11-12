NMDC consolidated net profit rises 18.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.54% to Rs 4918.91 croreNet profit of NMDC rose 18.06% to Rs 1211.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1026.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.54% to Rs 4918.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4013.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4918.914013.98 23 OPM %28.1729.66 -PBDT1717.331492.87 15 PBT1614.211404.07 15 NP1211.571026.24 18
