Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit rises 13.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of Multiplus Holdings rose 13.79% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.420.40 5 OPM %78.5772.50 -PBDT0.330.29 14 PBT0.330.29 14 NP0.330.29 14
