Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aster DM Healthcare Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd and Jai Balaji Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 July 2025.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd soared 6.37% to Rs 630.15 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67667 shares in the past one month.

 

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd spiked 5.81% to Rs 465.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58938 shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd surged 5.50% to Rs 902.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd gained 5.14% to Rs 40800. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 447 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 140 shares in the past one month.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd rose 4.83% to Rs 128. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

