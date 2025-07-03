Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 12:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / SIT rules out foul play in Disha Salian case, Sanjay Raut demands apology

SIT rules out foul play in Disha Salian case, Sanjay Raut demands apology

The SIT submitted its report to the Bombay High Court, stating that no evidence of murder or conspiracy was found in the case

Sanjay Raut

CM Fadnavis, Narayan Rane's son Nitish Rane, other BJP leaders, Eknath Shinde, all of them should apologise to Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut said to the media. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday demanded a public apology from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leaders, and Eknath Shinde after a Mumbai Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) ruled out foul play in the death of Disha Salian.

Speaking to mediapersions, Raut said, "Now, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should apologise (to Aaditya Thackeray). Narayan Rane's son Nitish Rane, Devendra Fadnavis, other BJP leaders, Eknath Shinde, all of them should apologise to Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aaditya Thackeray..." 

The SIT submitted its report to the Bombay High Court, stating that no evidence of murder or conspiracy was found in the case.

 

NCP (SCP) leader Rohit Pawar also lambasted the BJP for attempting to associated Aaditya THackeray with the death of Salian.

"Aaditya Thackeray had no relation to this incident. The BJP and its allies attempted to take political advantage by associating Disha Salian's name with Aaditya Thackeray... For political gain, these leaders tried to use the name of a person who is no more," NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar told ANI. 

Also Read

Shiv Sena (UBT)

Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena (UBT) plea over party symbol on July 14

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) to mark July 5 as 'Marathi Vijay Diwas', hold a rally: Raut

Amit Shah, Amit

Shinde has shown 'real Shiv Sena', says Amit Shah; Raut rubbishes claim

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

MVA constituents will deliberate on contesting civic polls together: Pawar

Sanjay Raut

No ego, ready to take step ahead or back: Raut on Sena (UBT), MNS tie-up

Earlier in April, late celebrity manager Disha Salian's father Satish Salian had filed a writ petition against Shiv Sena (UBT leader) Aaditya Thackeray and others over their alleged involvement in the death of his daughter.

While speaking with ANI, he said, "I have faith in the judiciary and god."

Satish Salian made a passionate plea for justice, calling for narco tests to be conducted on all alleged accused individuals. He also revealed that he had demanded protection for himself and his counsel, emphasising his determination to see the case through to its conclusion. 

He expressed his frustration with the lack of progress in the case, citing the alleged inaction of the previous government, led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), during their 2.5-year tenure.

Satish Salian stated that he was forced to take matters into his own hands and approach the court for justice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal

Farmers sinking deeper into debt: Rahul Gandhi criticises Modi govt

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

A lover's relationship: Kejriwal alleges secret nexus between Cong and BJP

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

Parties rush to add poll agents in Bihar as voter list review gathers pace

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah junks leadership change buzz: 'Will remain CM for 5 years'

Thane railway station

Oppn targets Maha govt over Thane tunnel project, alleges ₹3,000 cr scam

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Shiv Sena Aaditya Thackeray Bombay High Court Sanjay Raut BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon