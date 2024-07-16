Business Standard
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Slides 0.76%

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd has lost 7.03% over last one month compared to 3.93% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 4.93% rise in the SENSEX
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd lost 0.76% today to trade at Rs 332.7. The BSE Healthcare index is down 0.03% to quote at 38771.25. The index is up 3.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd decreased 0.71% and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd lost 0.45% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 46.62 % over last one year compared to the 21.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd has lost 7.03% over last one month compared to 3.93% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 4.93% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3012 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25.27 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 558.3 on 15 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 293.85 on 16 Aug 2023.
First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

