Astra Microwave JV secure Rs 275-cr order from Indian Air Force

Astra Microwave Products rose 1.14% to Rs 1,015.80 after its joint venture Astra Rafael Comsys secured a Rs 275.27 crore order from the Indian Air Force for avionics and network-centric upgrades across fighter aircraft platforms.

The order entails the integration of Software Defined Radios (SDRs) and installation of Network Centric Applications on MiG-29 aircraft, along with the supply of 24 SDRs for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A program. The project is to be executed within a period of 12 months.

Astra Microwave Products is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and manufacturing of defence, aerospace and space electronics systems, subsystems, and components.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 5.87% to Rs 23.90 crore on a 6.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 214.58 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

