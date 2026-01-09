Friday, January 09, 2026 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Green Energy bags Rs 29-cr solar EPC order

Saatvik Green Energy bags Rs 29-cr solar EPC order

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Saatvik Green Energy announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 28.84 crore from a renowned solar developer for the design, engineering, procurement, supply, testing, and commissioning of a solar project under a turnkey EPC contract.

The order is scheduled to be executed by the end of March 2026.

Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in manufacturing high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.

The companys net profit rose 36% year-on-year to Rs 83.24 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 61.20 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 61.6% YoY to Rs 768.03 crore from Rs 475.30 crore in Q2 FY25.

 

Shares of Saatvik Green Energy fell 1.98% to Rs 409 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

