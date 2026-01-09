Friday, January 09, 2026 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India projected to grow at 6.6% in 2026, UN report

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

India is projected to grow at 6.6 per cent in 2026, registering an exceptionally high growth in a challenging global environment, with resilient private consumption and strong public investment largely offsetting the impact of high US tariffs, the United Nations has said. The World Economic Situation and Prospects 2026 report released on Thursday by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs said that economic growth in India is projected to moderate from an estimated 7.4 per cent in 2025 to 6.6 per cent this year. Nevertheless, India will remain the world's fastest major economy, it said.

Saatvik Green Energy bags Rs 29-cr solar EPC order

Berger Paints India Ltd Slips 1.19%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spurts 5.48%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.37%

Barometers drift lower in early trade; oil & gas shares advance

Mphasis appoints Girish Paranjpe as Chairperson

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

