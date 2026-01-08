Transformer & Rectifiers drops after CEO, Mukul Srivastava resigns; Q3 PAT climbs 37% YoY

Transformer & Rectifiers (India) (TARIL) declined 9.15% to Rs 291.85 after the company's chief executive officer (CEO), Mukul Srivastava resigned with effect from close of business hours on 7 January, 2026, due to personal reasons.

Following his exit, the board appointed Satyen J. Mamtora, the companys managing director (MD), as CEO with effect from 8 January 2026.

Satyen J. Mamtora is the MD of TARIL and a second-generation entrepreneur with over three decades of experience in the transformer manufacturing and power equipment sector. He joined TARIL in 1997 as director marketing and has since played a central role in expanding the companys market presence, strengthening customer relationships, and guiding its evolution from a regional manufacturer to a globally recognised transformer organisation.

Meanwhile, the company announced its Q3 result, reporting 36.93% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 75.97 crore on 31.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 736.76 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 46.2% YoY to Rs 107.79 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA surged 38% YoY to Rs 129.24 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA margin expanded to 17.54% in Q3 FY26 as against 16.76% in Q3 FY25.

The unexecuted order book stood at Rs 5,450 crore, up 47.86% YoY and down 0.4% QoQ.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Transformer & Rectifiers (India) (TARIL) is a leading manufacturer of transformers and reactors. It caters to power generation, transmission, distribution, and industrial sectors on a B2B model. Its product portfolio spans single-phase power transformers up to 500 MVA and 1200 kV, furnace, rectifier, and distribution transformers, as well as specialty units for locomotive traction, solar applications, green hydrogen, and mobile substations.

