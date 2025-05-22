Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 90.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.19 lakh shares

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 May 2025.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 90.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.46% to Rs.75.58. Volumes stood at 82.71 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd clocked volume of 7.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.22% to Rs.90.00. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 1.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35898 shares. The stock rose 8.04% to Rs.726.45. Volumes stood at 39209 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi to inaugurate two-day Rising Northeast Investors Summit on Friday

share market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex dip 1% tracking Asian declines; Auto, FMCG drag; SMIDs trade lower

Jony Ive, Sam Altman, io, OpenAI

OpenAI buys ex-Apple designer Jony Ive's io for $6.4 bn in AI expansion

PMI

Private sector business activity rises to 13-month high in May: PMI data

education, students, studying, exams

Kerala Plus Two results 2025 to be out today at keralaresults.nic.in

IndusInd Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 14.99 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.48% to Rs.774.80. Volumes stood at 2.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd saw volume of 52200 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16885 shares. The stock dropped 0.35% to Rs.5,446.75. Volumes stood at 16711 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers turn rangebound; auto shares skid

Barometers turn rangebound; auto shares skid

Som Distilleries & Breweries conducts Bhoomi Pujan for its upcoming project in Farrukhabad

Som Distilleries & Breweries conducts Bhoomi Pujan for its upcoming project in Farrukhabad

India's high frequency indicators of industrial and services sectors sustain momentum in April: RBI Bulletin

India's high frequency indicators of industrial and services sectors sustain momentum in April: RBI Bulletin

India's private sector PMI grows to 61.2 in May

India's private sector PMI grows to 61.2 in May

Bajaj Auto moves to take charge of KTM, commits 800 million euros for revival

Bajaj Auto moves to take charge of KTM, commits 800 million euros for revival

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon