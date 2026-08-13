Astral Ltd Spurts 2.31%

Astral Ltd has added 9.94% over last one month compared to 2.91% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.37% rise in the SENSEX

Astral Ltd gained 2.31% today to trade at Rs 1492.6. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.66% to quote at 80391.61. The index is up 2.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd increased 2.08% and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd added 1.7% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 19.75 % over last one year compared to the 3.01% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Astral Ltd has added 9.94% over last one month compared to 2.91% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 203 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 45220 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1767.95 on 11 Mar 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1262.75 on 12 Aug 2025.

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