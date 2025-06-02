Monday, June 02, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AstraZeneca Pharma soars after Q4 PAT jumps 48% YoY

AstraZeneca Pharma soars after Q4 PAT jumps 48% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

AstraZeneca Pharma surged 10.03% to Rs 8764.05 after the company's standalone net profit rose 47.54% to Rs 58.25 crore, while revenue from operations rose 25.39% to Rs 480.48 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 78.47 crore in Q4 FY25, up 44.35% year-on-year, and up 86.74% quarter-on-quarter.

Total expenses rose 22.22% to Rs 412.48 crore in Q4FY25 over Q4FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 94.25 crore (up 180.34% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 66.07 crore (up 13.95% YoY).

The company's net profit surged 88.82% while net sales rose 9.13% in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

 

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations rose 32.48% to Rs 1,716.29 crore, while net profit fell 28.34% to Rs 115.74 crore. PBT fell 28.78% to Rs 156.36 crore compared to FY24.

The company's standalone net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 65.36 crore in FY25, as against Rs 27.87 crore in FY24.

Dr. Sanjeev Panchal, country president & managing director of the company, said, "Our company delivered strong growth in Financial Year 2024-25 by launching innovative medicines in India, giving us momentum into 2025 and beyond. We are pleased to share that our company has, for the first time, crossed the INR 1,700 crore mark ($200 million)."

The board recommended dividend of Rs 32 per equity share for FY25.

AstraZeneca is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in four areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Rare Diseases. It operates in over 100 countries.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

VST Tillers rises as sales surges 41% YoY in May'25

Real Estate shares rise

Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.80 lakh auto units in May 2025

Steel Authority of India Ltd Falls 1.86%

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd Spurts 7.28%

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

