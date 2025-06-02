Monday, June 02, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VST Tillers rises as sales surges 41% YoY in May'25

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

VST Tillers Tractors rose 1.41% to Rs 3,900.45 after the company's total sales surged 40.91% to 3,486 units in May 2025 from 2,474 units sold in May 2024.

Sequentially, the company's total sales soared 50.26% in March 2025 from 2,320 units sold in April 2025.

The company's power tiller sales jumped 54.04% to 3,047 units in May 2025 as against 1,978 units sold in May 2024. Tractor sales slipped by 11.49% to 439 units in May 2025, compared to 496 units sold in May 2024.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the business of manufacturing power tillers and diesel engines.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 29.72% to Rs 24.42 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 34.75 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 10.23% year on year to Rs 301.43 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

