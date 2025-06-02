Monday, June 02, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Who is Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the Colorado pro-Israel rally attacker?

Who is Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the Colorado pro-Israel rally attacker?

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who shouted 'free Palestine' while attacking a Colorado rally, is under FBI probe for 'targeted act of terrorism'

Mohamed Sabry Soliman

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the suspect in the Colorado attack (Photo: Screengrab)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Six people were injured during a pro-Israel gathering in Colorado's Boulder on Sunday after a man, identified as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, threw firebombs at them using a makeshift flamethrower. The FBI is investigating the incident as a "targeted act of terrorism".
 
The gathering was part of a weekly 'Run For Their Lives' event to raise awareness about Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Witnesses said Soliman shouted “free Palestine", “end Zionists", and “they are killers” while attacking the crowd.
 
FBI Denver Field Office Special Agent Mark Michalek confirmed Soliman’s arrest and stated, “It is clear that this is a targeted act of violence and the FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism.”
 
 
The six victims, aged between 67 and 88, suffered varying degrees of burns. Soliman was also injured and taken to a hospital under police custody.
 
Authorities have not yet announced formal charges but said they intend to hold him “fully accountable". Boulder police have not released additional details about Soliman or confirmed a specific motive.

Immigration status

 
Soliman is reportedly an Egyptian national who entered the United States on August 27, 2022, through Los Angeles International Airport on a non-immigrant visa. He has since overstayed his visa, according to federal officials.
 
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller posted on X, saying the man was a foreign national who “illegally overstayed (his) visa".
 
CNN reported that Soliman was denied a visa in 2005, and it remains unclear how he later entered the country. DHS sources cited by journalist Bill Melugin said he arrived during the Biden administration. Laura Loomer, another journalist, claimed Soliman may have worked in finance and marketing and has a daughter studying in Colorado. 
 

What witnesses saw

 
Brooke Coffman, an eyewitness, told Reuters, “Everybody is yelling, ‘get water, get water.’ I saw four women with burns—one wrapped in a flag.”
 
A video from the scene shows a shirtless man, believed to be Soliman, holding spray bottles with visible flames on the ground.
 
 

Officials respond

 
Colorado Governor Jared Polis condemned the violence, saying that “hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable". Attorney General Phil Weiser said the incident appears to be a hate crime.
 
The FBI and local police evacuated parts of downtown Boulder around 13th and Pearl Streets after the attack. K-9 units were deployed, and the public was advised to avoid the area.
 
This incident follows a recent fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy workers in Washington, DC, amid ongoing tensions surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict.
   

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

