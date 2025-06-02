Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 35.45 points or 0.48% at 7394.88 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.57%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.34%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.97%),SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 0.57%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.19%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.18%).
On the other hand, Anant Raj Ltd (down 1.69%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.71%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.22%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 48.73 or 0.09% at 52461.98.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 27.25 points or 0.17% at 15734.44.
The Nifty 50 index was down 188.4 points or 0.76% at 24562.3.
The BSE Sensex index was down 613.24 points or 0.75% at 80837.77.
On BSE,1436 shares were trading in green, 1781 were trading in red and 195 were unchanged.
