Modern Dairies standalone net profit declines 57.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.08% to Rs 78.30 croreNet profit of Modern Dairies declined 57.25% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.08% to Rs 78.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 94.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales78.3094.43 -17 OPM %3.875.29 -PBDT2.934.62 -37 PBT2.093.86 -46 NP1.653.86 -57
