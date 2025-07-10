Atharv Enterprises standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.70% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Atharv Enterprises rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.70% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.260.27 -4 OPM %-261.54-170.37 -PBDT0.090.06 50 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.050.04 25
