TCS' PAT climbs 4% QoQ to Rs 12,760 cr in Q1 FY26; declares dividend of Rs 11/shr

TCS' PAT climbs 4% QoQ to Rs 12,760 cr in Q1 FY26; declares dividend of Rs 11/shr

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 4.38% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,760 crore despite 1.62% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 63,437 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q4 March 2025.

The company said that the growth for the quarter was led by AI & Data, TCS Interactive, and Cyber Security.

On a year-on-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 5.98% while revenue from operations increased 1.32% in Q1 June 2024.

The companys YoY performance was driven by a 2.8% increase in Energy, Resource and Utilities, alongside steady gains in BFSI (up 1%) and Technology & Services (up 1.8%) segments in Q1 FY26.

 

Constant currency revenue declined 3.1% YoY in the Q1 FY26. Operating and net margins stood at 24.5% and 20.1% respectively during the quarter, with a robust cash conversion ratio of 100.3% of net income.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 16,979 crore in Q1 FY26, up 3.52% QoQ and up 4.61% YoY.

The company reported total contract value (TCV) performance at $9.4 billion for Q1 FY26. On the talent front, the workforce stood at 613,069 as on 30th June 2025. IT services attrition rate was at 13.8% for the last twelve months (LTM).

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of Rs 1 each. The record date for the same is Wednesday, 16 July 2025 and the dividend will be paid on Monday, August 4, 2025.

K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, said The continued global macro-economic and geo-political uncertainties caused a demand contraction. On the positive side, all the new services grew well. We saw robust deal closures during this quarter. We remain closely connected to our customers to help them navigate the challenges impacting their business, through cost optimization, vendor consolidation and AI-led business transformation.

Samir Seksaria, chief financial officer, said, "We continued our investments in long term sustainable growth this quarter. We stayed agile and adapted to the dynamic environment, delivering steady margins. Our industry leading profitability alongside robust cash conversion, positions us well to make strategic investments for the future.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide.

The counter shed 0.06% to settle at Rs 3,382.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

