Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atishay hits the roof on bagging order in Himachal Pradesh

Atishay hits the roof on bagging order in Himachal Pradesh

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Atishay hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 188.05 after it secured an order worth Rs 29.60 lakhs for providing cloud hosting services from the Directorate of Cooperation, Himachal Pradesh.

The order entails providing cloud hosting services under the centrally sponsored scheme for the computerization of the RCS office in Himachal Pradesh.

The total order value stands at Rs 29.60 lakh, with a completion timeline of 3 years post go-live of all modules.

Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance, and retail fintech services.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 11.6% to Rs 2.11 crore on a 29.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 15.22 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

 

The company currently has a market capitalization of Rs 206.50 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

