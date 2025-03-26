Bharti Airtel launches IPTV services across 2000 cities in India

Commenting on the launch, Siddharth Sharma CEO - Connected Homes and Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said, The launch heralds a new era in home entertainment where cuttingedge technology seamlessly blends traditional linear TV with a bouquet of streaming Apps for an immersive digital experience for customers. Backed by Airtel's high-speed Wi-Fi, we are certain that consumers will have a fantastic converged home experience with Airtel IPTV.
All new customers can enjoy IPTV on the purchase of new Wi-Fi plans. Customers can visit the website https://www.airtel.in/ or walk into any of Airtel stores.
Existing Airtel Wi-Fi customers can upgrade their plan to IPTV plans through Airtel thanks app or visit any Airtel store.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content