Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atishay secures Rs 33-lakh order from Udaipur Central Co-operative Bank

Atishay secures Rs 33-lakh order from Udaipur Central Co-operative Bank

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Atishay announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 32.90 lakh from The Udaipur Central Co-operative Bank for the supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of micro ATMs.

The project is scheduled to be executed by 14 January 2026.

Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance, and fintech services.

On a standalone basis, the net profit of Atishay rose 26.21% to Rs 1.83 crore, while net sales rose 37.97% to Rs 17.95 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Shares of Atishay rose 3.07% to close at Rs 193.25 on the BSE.

 

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

