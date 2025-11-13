Atlanta Electricals consolidated net profit declines 6.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 316.96 croreNet profit of Atlanta Electricals declined 6.59% to Rs 25.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 316.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 270.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales316.96270.22 17 OPM %17.2915.54 -PBDT43.1738.72 11 PBT37.6737.16 1 NP25.1026.87 -7
