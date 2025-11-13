H.G. Infra Engineering standalone net profit declines 24.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.39% to Rs 1153.75 croreNet profit of H.G. Infra Engineering declined 24.06% to Rs 67.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.39% to Rs 1153.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1064.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1153.751064.45 8 OPM %12.7016.39 -PBDT123.82155.09 -20 PBT89.79119.20 -25 NP67.3188.64 -24
