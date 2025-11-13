Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust standalone net profit declines 0.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.54% to Rs 1474.00 croreNet profit of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust declined 0.42% to Rs 477.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 479.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.54% to Rs 1474.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1482.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1474.001482.00 -1 OPM %100.0099.93 -PBDT477.00479.00 0 PBT477.00479.00 0 NP477.00479.00 0
